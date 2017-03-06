UK Men's Basketball

March 6, 2017 2:22 PM

Kentucky moves up to 8th in AP poll

By JIM O'CONNELL

AP Basketball Writer

Kentucky moved up one spot to 8th in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll while Kansas, Villanova, UCLA and Gonzaga held onto the top four spots.

The Jayhawks (28-3) are No. 1 for the second week in a row. They received 59 first-place votes Monday from the 65-member national media panel.

Villanova (28-3) was No. 1 on two ballots while UCLA (28-3) got three first-place votes. Gonzaga (30-1) received the other first-place vote.

Oregon and North Carolina exchanged places at fifth and sixth while Arizona stayed seventh.

Kentucky moved up one place to eighth and was followed by Baylor and Louisville. Kentucky also was eighth in the U.S.A. Today coaches poll.

West Virginia was 11th followed by SMU, Purdue, Duke, Cincinnati, Florida State, Florida, Butler, Saint Mary’s and Wichita State.

The last five ranked teams were Virginia, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Wisconsin and Maryland.

Maryland (24-7) returns after being out of the poll for one week. The Terrapins replace Miami (20-10), which lost to Virginia Tech and Florida State in the Hurricanes’ first appearance in the poll this season.

The season’s final poll will be released March 13.

Even with the loss of Miami, the Atlantic Coast Conference still leads with six ranked teams. The Big 12 is next with four, followed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten with three each.

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

PV RANK

1

Kansas (59)

28-3

1,619

1

2

Villanova (2)

28-3

1,517

2

3

UCLA (3)

28-3

1,487

3

4

Gonzaga (1)

30-1

1,430

4

5

Oregon

27-4

1,364

6

6

North Carolina

26-6

1,291

5

7

Arizona

27-4

1,252

7

8

Kentucky

26-5

1,182

9

9

Baylor

25-6

1,084

11

10

Louisville

24-7

1,047

8

11

West Virginia

24-7

958

10

12

SMU

27-4

849

14

13

Purdue

25-6

839

16

14

Duke

23-8

667

17

15

Cincinnati

27-4

634

18

16

Florida State

24-7

631

15

17

Florida

24-7

617

12

18

Butler

23-7

538

13

19

Saint Mary's (Cal.)

27-3

456

20

20

Wichita State

30-4

401

21

21

Virginia

21-9

400

23

22

Notre Dame

23-8

394

19

23

Iowa State

20-10

147

24

24

Wisconsin

23-8

139

22

25

Maryland

24-7

47

-

UK Men's Basketball

