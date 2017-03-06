Kentucky moves up to 8th in AP poll

Kentucky moved up one spot to 8th in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll while Kansas, Villanova, UCLA and Gonzaga held onto the top four spots.
The Jayhawks (28-3) are No. 1 for the second week in a row. They received 59 first-place votes Monday from the 65-member national media panel.
Villanova (28-3) was No. 1 on two ballots while UCLA (28-3) got three first-place votes. Gonzaga (30-1) received the other first-place vote.
Oregon and North Carolina exchanged places at fifth and sixth while Arizona stayed seventh.
Kentucky moved up one place to eighth and was followed by Baylor and Louisville. Kentucky also was eighth in the U.S.A. Today coaches poll.
West Virginia was 11th followed by SMU, Purdue, Duke, Cincinnati, Florida State, Florida, Butler, Saint Mary’s and Wichita State.
The last five ranked teams were Virginia, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Wisconsin and Maryland.
Maryland (24-7) returns after being out of the poll for one week. The Terrapins replace Miami (20-10), which lost to Virginia Tech and Florida State in the Hurricanes’ first appearance in the poll this season.
The season’s final poll will be released March 13.
Even with the loss of Miami, the Atlantic Coast Conference still leads with six ranked teams. The Big 12 is next with four, followed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten with three each.
RANK
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
PV RANK
1
Kansas (59)
28-3
1,619
1
2
Villanova (2)
28-3
1,517
2
3
UCLA (3)
28-3
1,487
3
4
Gonzaga (1)
30-1
1,430
4
5
27-4
1,364
6
6
26-6
1,291
5
7
27-4
1,252
7
8
26-5
1,182
9
9
25-6
1,084
11
10
24-7
1,047
8
11
24-7
958
10
12
27-4
849
14
13
25-6
839
16
14
23-8
667
17
15
27-4
634
18
16
24-7
631
15
17
24-7
617
12
18
23-7
538
13
19
27-3
456
20
20
30-4
401
21
21
21-9
400
23
22
23-8
394
19
23
20-10
147
24
24
23-8
139
22
25
24-7
47
-
