Box score from Kentucky’s 71-60 SEC Tournament-opening win over Georgia

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team opened postseason play with a 71-60 victory over Georgia in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Nashville, Tenn., on Friday afternoon.
Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats (27-5) is a semifinal game against Alabama or South Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, 20
Rebounds: Derek Willis, 11
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 4
Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, Dominique Hawkins, 2
Blocks: Derek Willis, 4
Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, Isaiah Briscoe, 2
Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 35
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 scores.
Click here to view scores from around the nation.
Comments