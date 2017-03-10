UK Men's Basketball

March 10, 2017 3:23 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 71-60 SEC Tournament-opening win over Georgia

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team opened postseason play with a 71-60 victory over Georgia in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Nashville, Tenn., on Friday afternoon.

Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats (27-5) is a semifinal game against Alabama or South Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m. EST.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, 20

Rebounds: Derek Willis, 11

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 4

Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, Dominique Hawkins, 2

Blocks: Derek Willis, 4

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, Isaiah Briscoe, 2

Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 35

