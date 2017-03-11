Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Alabama game in the SEC Tournament

2:00 Franklin County's Thacker needles star after Flyers' thrilling Sweet 16 win Pause

0:37 Fox on Cats' fast start: We just came out with energy

1:24 Malik Monk says he needs to change his pregame routine

1:10 Dominique Hawkins on missing monster dunk attempt

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team

0:44 Officers sing, dance for Lexington elementary students

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:23 Boom, JoJo among Cats trying out at UK Football Pro Day 2017

1:32 Teen's body exhumed after 96 years