Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Alabama game in the SEC Tournament

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Alabama at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky (27-5 overall and regular-season champion of the Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press media poll and in the USA Today coaches poll. The Crimson Tide (19-13) are not ranked.
Saturday’s quarterfinal-round game tips off at 1 p.m. EST.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Joe Tessitore; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Kaylee Hartung
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 134
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Comments