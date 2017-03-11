UK Men's Basketball

March 11, 2017 3:18 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 79-74 SEC Tournament victory over Alabama

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team continued postseason play with a 79-74 victory over Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon.

Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats (28-5) is the championship game against Vanderbilt or Arkansas on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: De’Aaron Fox, 28

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 9

Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 3

Steals: Bam Adebayo, 3

Blocks: Derek Willis, Bam Adebayo, 1

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 5

Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 39

UK Men's Basketball

Bam credits preparation for Cats' defensive performance

