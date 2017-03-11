Box score from Kentucky’s 79-74 SEC Tournament victory over Alabama

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team continued postseason play with a 79-74 victory over Alabama in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday afternoon.
Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats (28-5) is the championship game against Vanderbilt or Arkansas on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: De’Aaron Fox, 28
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 9
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 3
Steals: Bam Adebayo, 3
Blocks: Derek Willis, Bam Adebayo, 1
Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 5
Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 39
