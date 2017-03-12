UK Men's Basketball

March 12, 2017 10:54 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Arkansas game in the SEC Tournament

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Sunday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Arkansas in the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (28-5 overall and regular-season champion of the Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press media poll and in the USA Today coaches poll. The Razorbacks (25-8) are not ranked.

Sunday’s championship game tips off at 1 p.m. EDT.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Joe Tessitore; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Kaylee Hartung

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 134

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

