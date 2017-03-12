Box score from Kentucky’s 82-65 victory over Arkansas to win the SEC Tournament

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas 82-65 to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday afternoon.
Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats (29-5) is the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:
Points: De’Aaron Fox, 18
Rebounds: Derek Willis, Bam Adebayo, 9
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, Malik Monk, 3
Steals: Dominique Hawkins, 4
Blocks: Derek Willis, 2
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 4
Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, Bam Adebayo, 32
