March 12, 2017 3:09 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 82-65 victory over Arkansas to win the SEC Tournament

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team defeated Arkansas 82-65 to win the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday afternoon.

Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats (29-5) is the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Sunday’s game:

Points: De’Aaron Fox, 18

Rebounds: Derek Willis, Bam Adebayo, 9

Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, Malik Monk, 3

Steals: Dominique Hawkins, 4

Blocks: Derek Willis, 2

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 4

Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, Bam Adebayo, 32

