No. 2 South seed Kentucky to face NKU in Indianapolis

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team will open play in the 2017 NCAA Tournament on Friday.
The Wildcats, performing in the South Regional, will take on Northern Kentucky University at Indianapolis.
Tip-off time for Friday’s game was to be announced later Sunday evening.
Kentucky was made the No. 2 seed in the South Regional. If the Wildcats win their opening matchup with Northern Kentucky, the winner of a game between No. 7 seed Dayton and No. 10 seed Wichita State awaits on Sunday in Indianapolis. Northern Kentucky, champions of the Horizon League Tournament, is seeded No. 15.
Kentucky (29-5) won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the 30th time on Sunday, defeating Arkansas 82-65 in the title game in Nashville, Tenn.
The Wildcats flew back to Kentucky and watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday draw at Coach John Calipari’s house in Lexington.
Other teams in Kentucky’s regional include No. 1 seed North Carolina, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Butler, No. 5 Minnesota, No. 6 Cincinnati, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Seton Hall, No. 11 seeds Kansas State and Wake Forest, No. 12 Middle Tennessee State, No. 13 Winthrop, No. 14 Kent State and No. 16 Texas Southern.
Kentucky’s opening weekend will be played in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.
If the Wildcats win their first two games, they’ll advance to the South Region semifinals and finals at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tenn.
The NCAA Final Four this year is scheduled for April 1 and 3 in Phoenix, Ariz.
This story will be updated.
Comments