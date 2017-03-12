UK Men's Basketball

March 12, 2017 7:16 PM

How to get UK basketball tickets for the 2017 NCAA Tournament

Tickets are on sale for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis from Thursday through March 19, according to the University of Kentucky Ticket office.

UK will play Northern Kentucky University on Friday.

Main ticket information is available at http://www.ncaa.com/tickets/basketball-men/d1

This article will be updated with more information.

The ticket office’s Twitter.com page said student ticket information for the NCAA First & Second Rounds would be available later Sunday evening.

