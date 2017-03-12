UK Men's Basketball

March 12, 2017 8:11 PM

Players, coaches and teams you can count on (five at a time) in the Big Dance

By John Clay

Breaking down the NCAA Tournament field of 68, five at a time:

Five coaches who have been to the Final Four but never won it all

▪  Bob Huggins, West Virginia

▪  John Beilein, Michigan

▪  Jim Larranaga, Miami

▪  Gregg Marshall, Wichita State

▪  Bruce Weber, Kansas State

Five coaches who would love to win it a second time

▪  John Calipari, Kentucky

▪  Bill Self, Kansas

▪  Tom Izzo, Michigan State

▪  Jay Wright, Villanova

▪  Jim Boeheim, Syracuse (maybe next year)

Five coaches overdue for the Final Four

▪  Sean Miller, Arizona

▪  Mike Brey, Notre Dame

▪  Mark Few, Gonzaga

▪  Tony Bennett, Virginia

▪  Dana Altman, Oregon

Five coaches due for a Final Four

▪  Matt Painter, Purdue

▪  Scott Drew, Baylor

▪  Mark Turgeon, Maryland

▪  Mick Cronin, Cincinnati

▪  Archie Miller, Dayton

Five coaches we’re going to miss in this tournament

▪  Tubby Smith, Memphis

▪  Lon Kruger, Oklahoma

▪  Rick Barnes, Tennessee

▪  Bruce Pearl, Auburn

▪  Ben Howland, Mississippi State

Five coaches who know the way to the title

▪  Mike Krzyzewski, Duke

▪  Roy Williams, North Carolina

▪  Rick Pitino, Louisville

▪  Bill Self, Kansas

▪  John Calipari, Kentucky

Five up-and-coming coaches

▪  Bryce Drew, Vanderbilt

▪  Chris Collins, Northwestern

▪  Kevin Keatts, UNC-Wilmington

▪  Richard Pitino, Minnesota

▪  Mike White, Florida

Five teams that could make up for a disappointing season

▪  Duke: No. 1 in preseason

▪  Xavier No. 7 in preseason

▪  Virginia: No. 8 in preseason

▪  Wisconsin: No. 9 in preseason

▪  Rhode Island: No. 21 in preseason

Five teams who are thrilled to be here

▪  Northern Kentucky, first appearance in first year of eligibility

▪  Jacksonville State, finished fourth in OVC

▪  Iona, finished six games behind Monmouth in the MAAC

▪  East Tennessee State, three-way tie for first in a one-bid league

▪  Oklahoma State, started 0-6 in Big 12 play

Five teams that were unranked in the preseason

▪  Baylor

▪  SMU

▪  Cincinnati

▪  Florida State

▪  Florida

Ken Pomeroy’s five best NCAA offensive teams

▪  Oklahoma State

▪  Villanova

▪  UCLA

▪  North Carolina

▪  Marquette

Ken Pomeroy’s five best NCAA defensive teams

▪  Virginia

▪  Gonzaga

▪  South Carolina

▪  West Virginia

▪  Florida

Five players who deserve the NCAA spotlight

▪  Mike Daum, South Dakota State

▪  John Collins, Wake Forest

▪  Luke Kornet, Vanderbilt

▪  Sindarius Thornwell, South Carolina

▪  Jock Landale, St. Mary’s

Five players if you need a three

▪  Markus Howard, Marquette (54.9 percent)

▪  Bryce Alford, UCLA (44.9 percent)

▪  Matt Thomas, Iowa State (43.8 percent)

▪  Calvin Hermanson, St. Mary’s (43.7 percent)

▪  Phil Forte, Oklahoma State (42.0 percent)

Five guys you’d like at the foul line

▪  Phil Forte, Oklahoma State (95.3 percent)

▪  Andrew Rowsey, Marquette (93.3 percent)

▪  Steve Vasturia, Notre Dame (91.5 percent)

▪  Dusty Hannahs, Arkansas (89.0 percent)

▪  Kris Jenkins, Villanova (88.6 percent)

Five seniors we’re glad stuck around

▪  Josh Hart, Villanova

▪  Wesley Iwundu, Kansas State

▪  Monte Morris, Iowa State

▪  Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

▪  Chris Boucher, Oregon

Five freshmen who could play key roles

▪  Jayson Tatum, Duke

▪  Lonzo Ball, UCLA

▪  Malik Monk, Kentucky

▪  De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

▪  Josh Jackson, Kansas

Five battle-tested teams

▪  Oklahoma State, played third-toughest schedule according to Sagarin

▪  Iowa State, played fourth-toughest

▪  Baylor, played fifth-toughest

▪  Louisville, played sixth-toughest

▪  Virginia, played seventh-toughest

Five NCAA teams that played cupcake schedules

▪  St. Mary’s, played 132nd-toughest schedule

▪  Gonzaga, played 122nd-toughest schedule

▪  Wichita State, played 120th-toughest schedule

▪  Cincinnati, played the 88th-toughest schedule

▪  SMU, played the 86th-toughest schedule

Five probable lottery picks

▪  Lonzo Ball, UCLA

▪  Josh Jackson, Kansas

▪  Jayson Tatum, Duke

▪  Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

▪  Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

