More Videos

1:40 Calipari: 'There's stuff we haven't done all year that we're starting to do'

1:54 Hawkins says this UK team is "the funnest group I've been around"

2:35 Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding

1:29 De'Aaron Fox thought big shot was a three-pointer

1:44 Malik Monk says morning shootaround woke him up

1:11 Isaiah Briscoe: We made winning plays

0:28 Isaiah Briscoe has Malik Monk's back

1:34 De'Aaron Fox gets it done down the stretch

0:58 No one guards De'Aaron Fox like Dominique Hawkins

1:11 Briscoe on awards snubs: I know what I bring to the team

1:05 Bam credits preparation for Cats' defensive performance