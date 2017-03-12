Final list of NCAA seed rankings: UK was No. 5 overall and top 2 seed

The NCAA released the full seed rankings for the 68 teams that made this year’s tournament Sunday, and that list shows that Kentucky was the top No. 2 seed in the field, according to the selection committee.
UK’s possible opponent in the Elite Eight — North Carolina — was the third-best No. 1 seed. UCLA, in UK’s bottom half of the South Region, was the third-best No. 3 seed.
Here’s the full list:
1. Villanova
2. Kansas
3. North Carolina
4. Gonzaga
5. Kentucky
6. Arizona
7. Duke
8. Louisville
9. Oregon
10. Florida State
11. UCLA
12. Baylor
13. Butler
14. Florida
15. West Virginia
16. Purdue
17. Virginia
18. Minnesota
19. Notre Dame
20. Iowa State
21. SMU
22. Cincinnati
23. Maryland
24. Creighton
25. St. Mary's (Calif.)
26. South Carolina
27. Michigan
28. Dayton
29. Wisconsin
30. Miami (Fla.)
31. Arkansas
32. Northwestern
33. Vanderbilt
34. Seton Hall
35. Michigan State
36. Virginia Tech
37. Oklahoma State
38. Wichita State
39. Marquette
40. VCU
41. Xavier
42. Providence
43. Wake Forest
44. Rhode Island
45. Southern Cal
46. Kansas State
47. Nevada
48. Middle Tennessee
49. UNCW
50. Princeton
51. Bucknell
52. ETSU
53. Vermont
54. Winthrop
55. New Mexico State
56. FGCU
57. Kent State
58. Iona
59. Northern Kentucky
60. Troy
61. Jacksonville State
62. North Dakota
63. Texas Southern
64. South Dakota St.
65. UC Davis
66. N.C. Central
67. New Orleans
68. Mt. St. Mary's
