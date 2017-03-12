UK Men's Basketball

March 12, 2017 10:55 PM

Final list of NCAA seed rankings: UK was No. 5 overall and top 2 seed

By Ben Roberts

The NCAA released the full seed rankings for the 68 teams that made this year’s tournament Sunday, and that list shows that Kentucky was the top No. 2 seed in the field, according to the selection committee.

UK’s possible opponent in the Elite Eight — North Carolina — was the third-best No. 1 seed. UCLA, in UK’s bottom half of the South Region, was the third-best No. 3 seed.

Here’s the full list:

1. Villanova

2. Kansas

3. North Carolina

4. Gonzaga

5. Kentucky

6. Arizona

7. Duke

8. Louisville

9. Oregon

10. Florida State

11. UCLA

12. Baylor

13. Butler

14. Florida

15. West Virginia

16. Purdue

17. Virginia

18. Minnesota

19. Notre Dame

20. Iowa State

21. SMU

22. Cincinnati

23. Maryland

24. Creighton

25. St. Mary's (Calif.)

26. South Carolina

27. Michigan

28. Dayton

29. Wisconsin

30. Miami (Fla.)

31. Arkansas

32. Northwestern

33. Vanderbilt

34. Seton Hall

35. Michigan State

36. Virginia Tech

37. Oklahoma State

38. Wichita State

39. Marquette

40. VCU

41. Xavier

42. Providence

43. Wake Forest

44. Rhode Island

45. Southern Cal

46. Kansas State

47. Nevada

48. Middle Tennessee

49. UNCW

50. Princeton

51. Bucknell

52. ETSU

53. Vermont

54. Winthrop

55. New Mexico State

56. FGCU

57. Kent State

58. Iona

59. Northern Kentucky

60. Troy

61. Jacksonville State

62. North Dakota

63. Texas Southern

64. South Dakota St.

65. UC Davis

66. N.C. Central

67. New Orleans

68. Mt. St. Mary's

Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL

