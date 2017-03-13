How UK students can get tickets to the NCAA Tournament

University of Kentucky students hoping to score tickets to see the Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Tournament will need to attend an in-person lottery Monday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum, according to UK Athletics.
UK’s men’s basketball team will play Northern Kentucky University in the tournament Sunday in Indianapolis.
Doors will open at 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. lottery,according to the athletics website. There’s no online component of the lottery. Students will be given a number when entering the building Monday.
Each of the 22 students selected in the drawing will pick one other student who is present at the lottery to receive tickets with them. The tickets are not transferable, and students will not be able to let anyone else use their ticket receipts.
The 44 lottery winners will need to pay $76 before getting their ticket receipts at Memorial Coliseum on Monday, according to the website. The purchase can be made with cash or card, but each student will have to have a credit card on file.
If UK advances to the tournament’s second round, the 44 students will automatically receive the tickets to those games and be charged for them using the card on file.
Winning students will need to bring their ticket receipts, valid UK Student IDs and driver’s licenses to Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to pick up their tickets. Additional instructions will be sent to the winning students on Tuesday.
