UK Men's Basketball

March 14, 2017 10:08 AM

Kentucky basketball’s large footprint in the NCAA Tournament record book

By Brian Simms

Kentucky basketball has a deep, rich history, and you can’t flip through the NCAA Tournament record book without seeing the Cats at or near the top of many categories.

Kentucky, college basketball’s all-time winningest program, also holds the record for most appearances in the NCAA Tournament. When UK tips off Friday against Northern Kentucky, it will be its 56th time in the Big Dance, eight more than North Carolina.

How Kentucky measures up in the NCAA Tournament

Kentucky also holds these team and individual records in the NCAA Tournament:

 

Team

Fewest points in a Final Four game: 28 — Kentucky vs. Dartmouth (47), 1942

Most blocks in a tournament game: 14 — Kentucky vs. UCLA, 1998

Most blocks in a tournament game (two teams): 20 — Kentucky (14) vs. UCLA (6), 1998

Most personal fouls by two Final Four teams: 61 — Syracuse (30) vs. Kentucky (31), 1975

 

Individual

Highest field goal percentage, game: 100 percent (tied) — Kenny Walker (11-11) vs. Western Kentucky, 1986

 

Team — championship game

Largest halftime deficit overcome: 10 — Kentucky (31) vs. Utah (41), 1998

Most points scored by two teams: 182 — Kentucky (94) vs. Duke (88), 1978

Most field goals made by two teams: 71 — UCLA (38) vs. Kentucky (33), 1975

Most three-point field goals: 12 — Kentucky vs. Syracuse, 1996 (12-27)

Most disqualifications: 4 — Kentucky vs. Arizona, 1997

Most blocks: 11 — Kentucky vs. Kansas, 2012

 

Individual — championship game

Blocks: 6 (tied) — Anthony Davis vs. Kansas, 2012

Most three-point field goals: 7 (tied) — Tony Delk (7-12) vs. Syracuse, 1996

