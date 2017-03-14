Kentucky basketball’s large footprint in the NCAA Tournament record book

Kentucky basketball has a deep, rich history, and you can’t flip through the NCAA Tournament record book without seeing the Cats at or near the top of many categories.
Kentucky, college basketball’s all-time winningest program, also holds the record for most appearances in the NCAA Tournament. When UK tips off Friday against Northern Kentucky, it will be its 56th time in the Big Dance, eight more than North Carolina.
How Kentucky measures up in the NCAA Tournament
Choose a category below:
Kentucky also holds these team and individual records in the NCAA Tournament:
Team
Fewest points in a Final Four game: 28 — Kentucky vs. Dartmouth (47), 1942
Most blocks in a tournament game: 14 — Kentucky vs. UCLA, 1998
Most blocks in a tournament game (two teams): 20 — Kentucky (14) vs. UCLA (6), 1998
Most personal fouls by two Final Four teams: 61 — Syracuse (30) vs. Kentucky (31), 1975
Individual
Highest field goal percentage, game: 100 percent (tied) — Kenny Walker (11-11) vs. Western Kentucky, 1986
Team — championship game
Largest halftime deficit overcome: 10 — Kentucky (31) vs. Utah (41), 1998
Most points scored by two teams: 182 — Kentucky (94) vs. Duke (88), 1978
Most field goals made by two teams: 71 — UCLA (38) vs. Kentucky (33), 1975
Most three-point field goals: 12 — Kentucky vs. Syracuse, 1996 (12-27)
Most disqualifications: 4 — Kentucky vs. Arizona, 1997
Most blocks: 11 — Kentucky vs. Kansas, 2012
Individual — championship game
Blocks: 6 (tied) — Anthony Davis vs. Kansas, 2012
Most three-point field goals: 7 (tied) — Tony Delk (7-12) vs. Syracuse, 1996
Comments