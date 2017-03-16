Thursday’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Complete TV schedule for the NCAA Tournament round of 64, including a local TV channel guide below.
Download the 2017 NCAA Tournament bracket.
All times p.m. and Eastern
THURSDAY
12:15: Notre Dame vs. Princeton (CBS)
12:40: Virginia vs. UNC-Wilmington (TruTV)
1:30: Butler vs. Winthrop (TNT)
2:00: Gonzaga vs. South Dakota State (TBS)
About 2:45: West Virginia vs. Bucknell (CBS)
About 3:10: Florida vs. East Tennessee State (TruTV)
About 4:00: Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State (TNT)
About 4:30: Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt (TBS)
6:50: Maryland vs. Xavier (TNT)
7:10: Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary’s or New Orleans (CBS)
7:20: St. Mary’s vs. VCU (TBS)
7:27: Purdue vs. Vermont (TruTV)
About 9:20: Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast (TNT)
About 9:40: Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech (CBS)
About 9:50: Arizona vs. North Dakota (TBS)
About 9:57: Iowa State vs. Nevada (TruTV)
Friday
12:15: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State (CBS)
12:40: Baylor vs. New Mexico State (TruTV)
1:30: Arkansas vs. Seton Hall (TNT)
2:00: Oregon vs. Iona (TBS)
About 2:45: Louisville vs. Jacksonville State (CBS)
About 3:10: SMU vs. Providence or Southern Cal (TruTV)
About 4:00: North Carolina vs. Texas Southern (TNT)
About 4:30: Creighton vs. Rhode Island (TBS)
6:50: Kansas vs. North Carolina Central or California Davis (TNT)
7:10: Dayton vs. Wichita State (CBS)
7:20: Duke vs. Troy (TBS)
7:27: Cincinnati vs. Wake Forest or Kansas State (TruTV)
About 9:20: Miami (Fla.) vs. Michigan State (TNT)
About 9:40: Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky (CBS)
About 9:50: South Carolina vs. Marquette (TBS)
About 9:57: UCLA vs. Kent State (TruTV)
LOCAL CHANNEL GUIDE
NCAA Tournament TV channels in Lexington:
CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), DirecTV 27, Dish 27
TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), DirecTV 247, Dish 139
TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), DirecTV 245, Dish 138
TruTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), DirecTV 246, Dish 242
Note: Times and TV channels for Saturday’s games will be assigned after Thursday’s games. Times and TV channels for Sunday’s games will be announced after Friday’s games.
