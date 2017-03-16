UK Men's Basketball

March 16, 2017 9:31 AM

Thursday’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Complete TV schedule for the NCAA Tournament round of 64, including a local TV channel guide below.

All times p.m. and Eastern

THURSDAY

12:15: Notre Dame vs. Princeton (CBS)

12:40: Virginia vs. UNC-Wilmington (TruTV)

1:30: Butler vs. Winthrop (TNT)

2:00: Gonzaga vs. South Dakota State (TBS)

About 2:45: West Virginia vs. Bucknell (CBS)

About 3:10: Florida vs. East Tennessee State (TruTV)

About 4:00: Minnesota vs. Middle Tennessee State (TNT)

About 4:30: Northwestern vs. Vanderbilt (TBS)

6:50: Maryland vs. Xavier (TNT)

7:10: Villanova vs. Mount St. Mary’s or New Orleans (CBS)

7:20: St. Mary’s vs. VCU (TBS)

7:27: Purdue vs. Vermont (TruTV)

About 9:20: Florida State vs. Florida Gulf Coast (TNT)

About 9:40: Wisconsin vs. Virginia Tech (CBS)

About 9:50: Arizona vs. North Dakota (TBS)

About 9:57: Iowa State vs. Nevada (TruTV)

Friday

12:15: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State (CBS)

12:40: Baylor vs. New Mexico State (TruTV)

1:30: Arkansas vs. Seton Hall (TNT)

2:00: Oregon vs. Iona (TBS)

About 2:45: Louisville vs. Jacksonville State (CBS)

About 3:10: SMU vs. Providence or Southern Cal (TruTV)

About 4:00: North Carolina vs. Texas Southern (TNT)

About 4:30: Creighton vs. Rhode Island (TBS)

6:50: Kansas vs. North Carolina Central or California Davis (TNT)

7:10: Dayton vs. Wichita State (CBS)

7:20: Duke vs. Troy (TBS)

7:27: Cincinnati vs. Wake Forest or Kansas State (TruTV)

About 9:20: Miami (Fla.) vs. Michigan State (TNT)

About 9:40: Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky (CBS)

About 9:50: South Carolina vs. Marquette (TBS)

About 9:57: UCLA vs. Kent State (TruTV)

LOCAL CHANNEL GUIDE

NCAA Tournament TV channels in Lexington:

CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), DirecTV 27, Dish 27

TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), DirecTV 247, Dish 139

TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), DirecTV 245, Dish 138

TruTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), DirecTV 246, Dish 242

Note: Times and TV channels for Saturday’s games will be assigned after Thursday’s games. Times and TV channels for Sunday’s games will be announced after Friday’s games.

