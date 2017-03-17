Friday’s and Saturday’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Complete TV schedule for NCAA Tournament games Friday and Saturday, including a local TV channel guide below.
All times p.m. and Eastern
Friday
12:15: Michigan vs. Oklahoma State (CBS)
12:40: Baylor vs. New Mexico State (TruTV)
1:30: Arkansas vs. Seton Hall (TNT)
2:00: Oregon vs. Iona (TBS)
About 2:45: Louisville vs. Jacksonville State (CBS)
About 3:10: SMU vs. Providence or Southern Cal (TruTV)
About 4:00: North Carolina vs. Texas Southern (TNT)
About 4:30: Creighton vs. Rhode Island (TBS)
6:50: Kansas vs. North Carolina Central or California Davis (TNT)
7:10: Dayton vs. Wichita State (CBS)
7:20: Duke vs. Troy (TBS)
7:27: Cincinnati vs. Wake Forest or Kansas State (TruTV)
About 9:20: Miami (Fla.) vs. Michigan State (TNT)
About 9:40: Kentucky vs. Northern Kentucky (CBS)
About 9:50: South Carolina vs. Marquette (TBS)
About 9:57: UCLA vs. Kent State (TruTV)
Saturday
12:10: West Virginia vs. Notre Dame (CBS)
About 2:40: Villanova vs. Wisconsin (CBS)
5:15: Gonzaga vs. Northwestern (CBS)
6:10: Florida State vs. Xavier (TNT)
7:10: Butler vs. Middle Tennessee State (TBS)
About 7:45: Arizona vs. St. Mary’s (CBS)
About 8:40: Florida vs. Virginia (TNT)
About 9:40: Purdue vs. Iowa State (TBS)
LOCAL CHANNEL GUIDE
NCAA Tournament TV channels in Lexington:
CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), DirecTV 27, Dish 27
TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), DirecTV 247, Dish 139
TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), DirecTV 245, Dish 138
TruTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), DirecTV 246, Dish 242
Note: Times and TV channels for Sunday’s games will be announced after Friday’s games.
