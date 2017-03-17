Friday’s and Saturday’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule

4:52 Kentucky talks strategy before game day Pause

1:12 UK practices for NCAA Tournament run

1:57 Malik Monk is super excited

1:09 Carson Williams says NKU matured

0:49 NKU's Drew McDonald grew up a Kentucky fan

0:15 Watch crucial charge call from Elliott County-Collins game

3:13 Opening day at the 2017 Boys' Sweet Sixteen

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

1:40 Calipari: 'There's stuff we haven't done all year that we're starting to do'