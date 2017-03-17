UK Men's Basketball

March 17, 2017 4:09 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky-NKU game in the NCAA Tournament

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Friday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Northern Kentucky in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Kentucky (29-5) is the No. 2 seed in the South Regional. Northern Kentucky (24-10) is the No. 15 seed.

Friday’s game tips off at about 9:40 p.m. (Kentucky-NKU is the second game of a doubleheader in Indianapolis and is scheduled to begin 30 minutes after the Dayton-Wichita State contest, which starts at 7:10 p.m.)

TELEVISION

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Jim Nantz; analysis, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery; sideline, Tracy Wolfson

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 201, Sirius Channel 134

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: NCAA.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @markcstory, @benrobertshl, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @alcalafoto, @cbertramhl

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

UK Men's Basketball

