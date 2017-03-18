Box score from Kentucky’s 79-70 NCAA Tournament victory over NKU

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team advanced to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament with a 79-70 victory over Northern Kentucky in the South Regional at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday night.
Next up for the No. 2-seeded Wildcats is a matchup with No. 10 seed Wichita State on Sunday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: De’Aaron Fox, 19
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 18
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, Derek Willis, 3
Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, Derek Willis, 2
Blocks: Derek Willis, 3
Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 6
Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 37
