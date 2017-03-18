UK Men's Basketball

March 18, 2017 12:23 AM

Box score from Kentucky’s 79-70 NCAA Tournament victory over NKU

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team advanced to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament with a 79-70 victory over Northern Kentucky in the South Regional at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday night.

Next up for the No. 2-seeded Wildcats is a matchup with No. 10 seed Wichita State on Sunday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: De’Aaron Fox, 19

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 18

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, Derek Willis, 3

Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, Derek Willis, 2

Blocks: Derek Willis, 3

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 6

Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 37

