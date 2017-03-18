This weekend’s NCAA Tournament games on TV

Complete TV schedule for NCAA Tournament games Saturday and Sunday, including a local TV channel guide below.
All times p.m. and Eastern
Saturday
12:10: West Virginia vs. Notre Dame (CBS)
About 2:40: Villanova vs. Wisconsin (CBS)
5:15: Gonzaga vs. Northwestern (CBS)
6:10: Florida State vs. Xavier (TNT)
7:10: Butler vs. Middle Tennessee State (TBS)
About 7:45: Arizona vs. St. Mary’s (CBS)
About 8:40: Florida vs. Virginia (TNT)
About 9:40: Purdue vs. Iowa State (TBS)
Sunday
12:10: Louisville vs. Michigan (CBS)
About 2:40: Kentucky vs. Wichita State (CBS)
5:15: Kansas vs. Michigan State (CBS)
6:10: North Carolina vs. Arkansas (TNT)
7:10: Oregon vs. Rhode Island (TBS)
About 7:45: Baylor vs. Southern Cal (TruTV)
About 8:40: Duke vs. South Carolina (TNT)
About 9:40: UCLA vs. Cincinnati (TBS)
LOCAL CHANNEL GUIDE
NCAA Tournament TV channels in Lexington:
CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), DirecTV 27, Dish 27
TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), DirecTV 247, Dish 139
TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), DirecTV 245, Dish 138
TruTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), DirecTV 246, Dish 242
