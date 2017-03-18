UK fends off NKU in NCAA opener

Kentucky’s De'Aaron Fox (0) got behind everyone for dunk against Northern Kentucky in a first-round NCAA Tournament game in Indianapolis.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Bam Adebayo (3) dunked against Northern Kentucky.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo (3) dunked against Northern Kentucky.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Coach John Calipari yelled as his team began to lose a lead in the second half against Northern Kentucky.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox dunked against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox dunked against Northern Kentucky.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Northern Kentucky Coach John Brannen yelled late in the game against Kentucky.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) tied up Northern Kentucky forward Drew McDonald (34) as he drove to the basket.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Coach John Calipari reacted to a play by Isaiah Briscoe during the Cats' game against Northern Kentucky.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Bam Adebayo (3) went high to get a rebound in front of Northern Kentucky's Drew McDonald (34) and Mason Faulkner (11).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Northern Kentucky's Lavone Holland II (30) drove and scored on Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel (32) defended against Northern Kentucky's Drew McDonald (34) in the second half.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) and Northern Kentucky's Jeff Garrett (4) collided as the ball got loose from Fox.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Bam Adebayo (3) blocked a shot by Northern Kentucky's Jordan Garnett (1) in the second half.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Bam Adebayo scored in the second half against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Northern Kentucky Coach John Brannen instructed his team in the second half against Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Derek Willis (35) and Northern Kentucky's Cole Murray (25) chased the ball in the second half.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) scored while guarded by Northern Kentucky's Drew McDonald (34) in the second half.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) drove to the basket in the second half against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) scored in the second half against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Coach John Calipari reacted in the first half against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Coach John Calipari reacted in the first half against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) scored in the second half against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) watched the ball pass through the basket in the second half against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) scored past Northern Kentucky's Lavone Holland II (30) in the first half.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Bam Adebayo (3) reacted after a dunk in the first half against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Bam Adebayo (3) scored past Northern Kentucky's Drew McDonald (34) in the first half.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaac Humphries (15) and Derek Willis (35) defended in the first half against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Northern Kentucky's Lavone Holland II (30) dunked in the first half against Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Coach John Calipari shouted instructions to his team in the first half against Northern Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Derek Willis (35) and Northern Kentucky's Drew McDonald (34), center, battled for a rebound in the second half.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) scored on Northern Kentucky's Jordan Garnett (1).
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) drove between Northern Kentucky's Mason Faulkner (11) and Dantez Walton (32).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) scored and was fouled by Northern Kentucky's Drew McDonald (34).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Northern Kentucky's Lavone Holland II (30) and Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) went after a loose ball.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Northern Kentucky's Carson Williams (23) scored on Kentucky's Derek Willis (35).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Northern Kentucky's Carson Williams (23) scored on Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel (32).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) passed the ball after hitting the floor in the second half against Northern Kentucky.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Northern Kentucky's Lavone Holland II (30) reacted after sinking a three-pointer in the second half against Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Northern Kentucky's Cole Murray (25) consoled teammate Drew McDonald (34) after their team's loss against Kentucky.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
The Kentucky cheerleaders formed a pyramid with the Wildcat mascot on top in the second half during the Cats' game against Northern Kentucky.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com

Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com