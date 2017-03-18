Kentucky basketball seeks improvement, plus more Big Blue Links

0:39 De'Aaron Fox not happy with his turnovers Pause

1:21 Derek Willis believes Cats will be better Sunday

4:31 Kentucky survives NKU, Calipari says 'we'll be fine'

0:59 Bam Adebayo on his 18-rebound night

1:00 Dominique Hawkins: We can be a lot better defensively

1:31 Pep rally in Indy before UK's game vs. NKU

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

1:12 UK practices for NCAA Tournament run

1:16 De'Aaron Fox remembers last year's title game