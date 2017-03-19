Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-Wichita State game in the NCAA Tournament

How to follow Sunday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Wichita State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Kentucky (30-5) is the No. 2 seed in the South Regional. Wichita State (31-4) is the No. 10 seed.
Sunday’s game tips off at about 2:40 p.m. (Kentucky-Wichita State is the second game of a doubleheader in Indianapolis and is scheduled to begin 30 minutes after the Louisville-Michigan contest, which starts at 12:10 p.m.)
TELEVISION
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Jim Nantz; analysis, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery; sideline, Tracy Wolfson
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 201, Sirius Channel 134
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: NCAA.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @markcstory, @benrobertshl, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @alcalafoto, @cbertramhl
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
