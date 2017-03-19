UK Men's Basketball

March 19, 2017 11:01 AM

Sunday’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Complete TV schedule for NCAA Tournament games Sunday, including a local TV channel guide below.

All times p.m. and Eastern

Schedule

12:10 p.m.: Louisville vs. Michigan (CBS)

About 2:40: Kentucky vs. Wichita State (CBS)

5:15: Kansas vs. Michigan State (CBS)

6:10: North Carolina vs. Arkansas (TNT)

7:10: Oregon vs. Rhode Island (TBS)

About 7:45: Baylor vs. Southern Cal (TruTV)

About 8:40: Duke vs. South Carolina (TNT)

About 9:40: UCLA vs. Cincinnati (TBS)

LOCAL CHANNEL GUIDE

NCAA Tournament TV channels in Lexington:

CBS (WKYT): Spectrum 9 (912 HD), DirecTV 27, Dish 27

TBS: Spectrum 18 (939 HD), DirecTV 247, Dish 139

TNT: Spectrum 25 (925 HD), DirecTV 245, Dish 138

TruTV: Spectrum 48 (995 HD), DirecTV 246, Dish 242

