Kentucky men and Witchita State in NCAA second round

Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) blocked the last shot of the game, taken with .5 seconds on the clock, by Wichita State Shockers guard Landry Shamet (11) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. Also in on the play was Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25). This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) went for a shot over Wichita State guard Landry Shamet (11) in the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) shot a three pointer in the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) was fouled by Wichita State Shockers center Shaquille Morris (24) as he drove towards Wichita State Shockers forward Rashard Kelly (0) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) sliced for a score between Wichita State Shockers guard Landry Shamet (11) and Wichita State Shockers forward Rashard Kelly (0) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) scored on Wichita State Shockers forward Rashard Kelly (0) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) made a pass around Wichita State Shockers forward Rashard Kelly (0) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) guarded Wichita State Shockers guard Daishon Smith (2) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is first half action.
Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins (25) scored in the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder (11) and Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp (33) chased a rebound in the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) shot a three pointer over Wichita State forward Rashard Kelly (0) in the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Kentucky forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) scored over Wichita State center Shaquille Morris (24) in the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris (24) blocked a shot by Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) in the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Wichita State center Shaquille Morris (24) reacted after blocking a shot by Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) in the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) blocked a shot by Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie (32) bloin the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) blocked a shot by Wichita State center Rauno Nurger (20) in the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall paced the bench in the first half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. FIRST HALF
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari pleaded for a foul call as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is first half action.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) hit a 3-pointer in front of Wichita State Shockers forward Zach Brown (1) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is first half action.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) guarded against Wichita State guard Landry Shamet (11) in the second half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. Kentucky beat Wichita State 65-62.
Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie (32) scored with Kentucky forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) guarding in the second half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. Kentucky beat Wichita State 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) dunked over Wichita State Shockers center Shaquille Morris (24) and Wichita State Shockers guard Conner Frankamp (33) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) grabbed a rebound as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) dunked with Wichita State center Shaquille Morris (24) late on the bock in the second half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. Kentucky beat Wichita State 65-62.
Kentucky forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) dunked in the second half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. Kentucky beat Wichita State 65-62.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacted early in the second half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. Kentucky beat Wichita State 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) blocked a shot by Wichita State Shockers forward Zach Brown (1) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) dunked in the second half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. Kentucky beat Wichita State 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) soared to the basket on his way to a breakaway dunk in front of Wichita State Shockers guard Landry Shamet (11) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) reacted to his breakaway dunk as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) scored on Wichita State Shockers center Shaquille Morris (24) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) hit jumper in front of Wichita State Shockers forward Rashard Kelly (0) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari talked to Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) in the second half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. Kentucky beat Wichita State 65-62.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) blocked a three point attempt by Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie (32) with 13 seconds left in the second half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. Kentucky beat Wichita State 65-62.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) blocked the last shot of the game, taken with .5 seconds on the clock, by Wichita State Shockers guard Landry Shamet (11) as the University of Kentucky played Wichita State in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In., Sunday, March 19, 2017. Also in on the play was Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25). This is second half action. UK won 65-62.
Kentucky forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) blocked a three point attempt by Wichita State guard Landry Shamet (11) in the last second of the second half of the Kentucky vs Wichita State NCAA Tournament second round game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 19, 2017. Kentucky beat Wichita State 65-62.
