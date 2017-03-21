UK sets times for pregame party, pep rally in Memphis

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association plans two activities in Memphis on Friday.
A pregame party will be held at Alfred’s on Beale from 3-5 p.m. CDT. There will also be a pep rally from 5-5:30 p.m. CDT at Handy Park.
Alfred’s on Beale is at 197 Beale Street. Handy Park is at 200 Beale Street.
UK plays UCLA on Friday beginning at about 8:40 p.m. CDT.
Both locations are within a block of FedExForum, the site of the NCAA Tournament South Region semifinals and finals.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
