March 21, 2017 6:10 PM

UK sets times for pregame party, pep rally in Memphis

By Jerry Tipton

The University of Kentucky Alumni Association plans two activities in Memphis on Friday.

A pregame party will be held at Alfred’s on Beale from 3-5 p.m. CDT. There will also be a pep rally from 5-5:30 p.m. CDT at Handy Park.

Alfred’s on Beale is at 197 Beale Street. Handy Park is at 200 Beale Street.

UK plays UCLA on Friday beginning at about 8:40 p.m. CDT.

Both locations are within a block of FedExForum, the site of the NCAA Tournament South Region semifinals and finals.

