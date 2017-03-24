Where to watch, how to follow Friday’s Kentucky-UCLA game in the NCAA Tournament

How to follow Friday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. UCLA in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis.
Kentucky (31-5) is the No. 2 seed in the South Regional. UCLA (31-4) is the No. 3 seed.
Friday’s game tips off at about 9:39 p.m. (Kentucky-UCLA is the second game of a doubleheader in Memphis and is scheduled to begin 30 minutes after the North Carolina-Butler contest, which starts at 7:09 p.m.)
TELEVISION
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Jim Nantz; analysis, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery; sideline, Tracy Wolfson
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 201, Sirius Channel 136
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: NCAA.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @markcstory, @benrobertshl, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @cbertramhl
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
