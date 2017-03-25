Box score from Kentucky’s 86-75 victory over UCLA in the NCAA Sweet 16

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is moving on to the Elite Eight.
The Wildcats defeated UCLA 86-75 in the NCAA Tournament South Regional round of 16 at FedExForum in Memphis on Friday night.
Next up for the No. 2 seed Wildcats is a date with No. 1 seed North Carolina in the South Regional finals on Sunday in Memphis. Game time is 5:05 p.m. EDT.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:
Points: De’Aaron Fox, 39
Rebounds: Derek Willis, 8
Assists: Bam Adebayo, 5
Steals: De’Aaron Fox, 2
Blocks: Malik Monk, 2
Turnovers: Bam Adebayo, 2
Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 37
