UK Men's Basketball

March 25, 2017 12:00 AM

Box score from Kentucky’s 86-75 victory over UCLA in the NCAA Sweet 16

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team is moving on to the Elite Eight.

The Wildcats defeated UCLA 86-75 in the NCAA Tournament South Regional round of 16 at FedExForum in Memphis on Friday night.

Next up for the No. 2 seed Wildcats is a date with No. 1 seed North Carolina in the South Regional finals on Sunday in Memphis. Game time is 5:05 p.m. EDT.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: De’Aaron Fox, 39

Rebounds: Derek Willis, 8

Assists: Bam Adebayo, 5

Steals: De’Aaron Fox, 2

Blocks: Malik Monk, 2

Turnovers: Bam Adebayo, 2

Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 37

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 scores.

Click here to view NCAA Tournament scores.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pep rally before UK plays UCLA

View more video

Sports Videos