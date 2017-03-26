UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Sunday’s Kentucky-North Carolina game in the NCAA Tournament

How to follow Sunday evening’s Kentucky basketball game vs. North Carolina in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament at FedExForum in Memphis.

Kentucky (32-5) is the No. 2 seed in the South Regional. North Carolina (30-7) is the No. 1 seed.

Sunday’s game tips off at 5:05 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Jim Nantz; analysis, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery; sideline, Tracy Wolfson

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 201, Sirius Channel 136

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: NCAA.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @markcstory, @benrobertshl, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @cbertramhl

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

