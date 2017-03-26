UK falls to UNC in Elite Eight

Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo (3) and Derek Willis (35) walked off as North Carolina players celebrated after Luke Maye’s shot with 0.3 seconds proved to be the game-winner.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye hit the game-winning shot against Kentucky.
A tearful Isaiah Briscoe asked photographers to stop taking his photo after Kentucky's loss to North Carolina.
Kentucky’s De'Aaron Fox (0) walked off the court after Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina.
Kentucky’s Malik Monk (5) walked off the court after the Cats’ loss to North Carolina.
North Carolina players and Coach Roy Williams celebrated their win over Kentucky.
Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo (3) and Dominique Hawkins (25) walked off the court after Kentucky’s loss to North Carolina.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) celebrated his game-winning shot against Kentucky.
Kentucky’s Derek Willis, Isaac Humphries and Mychal Mulder watched the last seconds of Kentucky’s game against North Carolina.
Kentucky’s Derek Willis took a hard fall in the second half against North Carolina.
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) scored in front of Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25), Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaac Humphries (15) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Mychal Mulder (11) as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is first half action.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari got air as he was upset with a foul call during the Cats’ game against North Carolina.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) fouled North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is second half action. UNC won 75-73.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) had his shot blocked by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Luke Maye (32) as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is second half action. UNC won 75-73.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) hit a 3-pointer in the last seconds of the game as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) defended as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is second half action. UNC won 75-73.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) was pressured by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is first half action.
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) stripped the ball from Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) on a drive as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) also defended as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is second half action. UNC won 75-73.
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) and North Carolina Tar Heels forward Theo Pinson (1) pressured a shot by Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is second half action. UNC won 75-73.
North Carolina Tar Heels forward Justin Jackson (44) hit a jumper as Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) defended as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is second half action. UNC won 75-73.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) was fouled by North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is first half action.
North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams and Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari walked together before the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is first half action.
University of North Carolina celebrated winning the 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship by defeating Kentucky 75-73, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk talks with reporters about his future after Kentucky's loss to North Carolina, 75-73. He said he was focusing on this loss and not ready to say wether he would entertain the possibility of declaring for the NBA Draft this year. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari was upset with his team as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is first half action.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) hit a 3-pointer in front of North Carolina Tar Heels forward Isaiah Hicks (4) as the University of Kentucky played the University of North Carolina in the championship game of the NCAA South Region at FedExForum in Memphis, Tn., Sunday, March 256, 2017. This is first half action.
The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
Kentucky brings the ball up the court in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins makes a three point basket in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
North Carolina forward Justin Jackson scores in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
Kentucky forward Edrice Adebayo goes to the basket in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
North Carolina head coach Roy Williams directs his team in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe steals the ball from North Carolina guard Joel Berry II in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins leads a fast break in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries scored 12 points Wildcats' loss to North Carolina 75-73, in the 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
North Carolina forward Kennedy Meeks blocks a shot by Kentucky forward Edrice Adebayo in the second half. North Carolina won 75-73. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, talks with Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe in the second half. North Carolina won 75-73. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye took a shot in the first half. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of North Carolina in a 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis.
North Carolina forward Luke Maye hits the game-winning shot against Kentucky in the 2017 NCAA D1 Men's South Regional Championship, Sunday, March 26, 2017 at FedExForum in Memphis. North Carolina won 75-73.
