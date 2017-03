More Videos

2:09 That Christian Laettner shot is so drawn out...

2:28 25 years later, Kentucky basketball fans still hate Duke's Christian Laettner

1:53 Just when we were having fun: closing a chapter on Kentucky basketball

1:44 Roy Williams on advancing to Final Four: 'It's a fantastic feeling right now'

1:25 Fans welcome home UK basketball team

0:50 Small crowd greets UK players upon arrival at dorms

0:52 Dominique Hawkins: End of my career, but I have a bright future

1:18 Humphries: Loss upsetting, but happy he could contribute

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

1:14 Malik Monk: UNC did a great job guarding me

1:13 Derek Willis: I feel pretty horrible about everything