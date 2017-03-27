UK Men's Basketball

March 27, 2017 9:02 PM

Calipari: Willis has All-Star Game, Portsmouth draft camp invites

Herald-Leader Staff Report

Kentucky Coach John Calipari said on his call-in show Monday that Derek Willis has been invited to play in the Reese’s College All-Star Game and also has a spot in the Portsmouth Invitational pre-draft camp.

The Reese’s College All-Star Game will feature 20 of the top seniors in the country and is part of Final Four weekend in Phoenix. It will be played Friday at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time and will air on the CBS Sports Network.

“Derek being in that NABC All-Star Game is a big deal,” Calipari said. “I wasn’t sure I was going to go (to the Final Four), but I’ll go now to watch him play in that game.”

Calipari said he’s also working on getting Dominique Hawkins an invitation to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in Virginia, which will be held April 12-15.

Willis, a former Bullitt East star, averaged 7.0 points and 5.4 rebounds this season while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three-point range. He averaged 7.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in the Cats’ four NCAA Tournament games.

He finished his Kentucky career with 555 points.

