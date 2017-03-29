Kentucky No. 1 in Associated Press all-time rankings

It all started in 1949 with Saint Louis on top. And 68 years later, The Associated Press college basketball poll has ranked a total of 200 schools through more than 1,100 polls — 59 at No. 1.
There have been plenty of changes over the years to how teams are ranked, just as there have been broader changes in the sport itself as hoops evolved from an older style to the amazing performances of today’s players, showcased through the flashy made-for-TV drama of the NCAA Tournament.
Now, for the first time, the AP is using that data to go past the Top 25 of the moment and ask: what are the top 100 programs of all-time? To determine that, the AP reviewed the weekly polls and counted appearances (one point) to mark consistency and No. 1 rankings (two points) to acknowledge elite programs. The results don’t factor in national championships because the AP doesn’t release a poll after the NCAA Tournament. Still, the teams at the top are a who’s who of college basketball royalty.
Starting with Kentucky, the all-time No. 1 with appearances in 75.4 percent of all polls and 124 No. 1 rankings.
The distinction is no surprise to Joe B. Hall, who coached Kentucky to its fifth title in 1978 and was an assistant under the legendary Adolph Rupp, eventually succeeding the “Baron of the Bluegrass” in 1973.
“Credit goes to coach Rupp for starting the fever with two straight titles in the 1940s and four overall during a time when all of the programs were beginning to develop,” said Hall, who took the Wildcats to three Final Fours in 12 years. “The fact that he laid such a solid foundation, and that four of us have followed him and won championships indicates how he built a program that has endured over time.”
The next top teams are North Carolina, Duke and UCLA — the only schools to be ranked at the top for more than 100 weeks. In the 1960s and ’70s, the Bruins could have gotten mail addressed to “No. 1.”
Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, Arizona, Syracuse and Cincinnati round out a top 10 that includes only schools that have won national championships.
Programs similar to Kentucky, where Hall said tradition and pressure to succeed gave motivation to keep going.
“It infused me with the spirit to work harder,” Hall said. “Coaches feed off it and players feed off of it. I don’t know what the secret is, but success breeds success and the coaches that have been here, from (Rick) Pitino to Tubby (Smith) and (John) Calipari have enhanced the program and brought it up to the times.”
The AP poll started with 20 teams, then was reduced to 10 midway through the 1960-61 season. It returned to a Top 20 for 1968-69, then expanded to 25 teams starting in 1989-90. The first preseason poll was done before the 1961-62 season.
The poll has always been a guide for which teams deserve national attention, giving fans fodder to talk about where their schools fit in the pecking order of college hoops. It may not have always been correct top to bottom, but it has always been there.
Some notable names and numbers from the AP All-Time Top 100:
No. 1 ... or not: UCLA has spent the most weeks at No. 1 (134) ahead of Duke (129), Kentucky (124) and North Carolina (110). No. 17 Maryland has the distinction of being the highest-ranked team never to have been at No. 1.
Out of it: The only school to ever be ranked No. 1 and not finish in the top 100 is Indiana State. The Sycamores rose to the top of poll for four weeks in 1978-79 behind a forward named Larry Bird.
Conference call: Using current conference alignments the Atlantic Coast Conference led the top 10 with four schools — North Carolina (2), Duke (3), Louisville (7), Syracuse (9).
Expanded to the top 20 and the Big Ten pulls in front with six — Indiana (6), Illinois (11), Ohio State (12), Michigan State (13), Michigan (14), Maryland (17). The ACC picked up one school in the second 10 — Notre Dame (18).
In a row: The record for consecutive polls ranked is 221 by UCLA from 1966-80. The current longest streak is Kansas at 161, a run that started Feb. 3, 2009. Arizona is next with 97 followed by Villanova at 73, Virginia (64) and North Carolina (62).
Century mark: There was a tie for 100th between Jacksonville and Mississippi.
One spot: 14 schools have appeared in a total of one poll, including Army, Boise State, Bucknell, Cleveland State, Iona, Kent State, Lamar, Maryland-Eastern Shore, Missouri State, Northeastern, Old Dominion, Pepperdine, Texas State and Wayne State.
So soon: Florida State was ranked 25th in the 1993-94 preseason poll. The Seminoles didn’t play the first week of the season but they dropped out and were replaced at No. 25 by Wisconsin.
When told his team had fallen from the rankings, coach Pat Kennedy said: “Well we did have a lousy week of practice.”
The big jump: Kansas recorded the biggest jump-in in poll history in 1989-90. The Jayhawks were unranked in the preseason Top 25 but wins over No. 2 LSU, No. 1 UNLV and No. 25 St. John’s in the Preseason NIT had them at No. 4 in the first regular season poll. After five weeks at No. 2, Kansas was ranked No. 1.
The Associated Press All-Time Top 100
Rank
Team
Points
1
Kentucky
1,111
2
North Carolina
1,098
3
Duke
1,032
4
UCLA
957
5
Kansas
857
6
Indiana
662
7
Louisville
627
8
Arizona
594
9
Syracuse
581
10
Cincinnati
500
11
Illinois
479
12
Ohio State
453
13
Michigan State
434
14
Michigan
423
15
Georgetown
421
16
Connecticut
402
17
Maryland
400
18
Notre Dame
382
19
Villanova
372
20
Oklahoma
371
21
Marquette
366
21
North Carolina State
366
23
Iowa
343
24
Purdue
339
25
UNLV
321
26
Memphis
307
27
St. John's
306
27
Florida
306
29
Missouri
300
30
Alabama
297
31
Arkansas
289
32
Virginia
283
33
Wake Forest
281
34
Oklahoma State
271
35
Pittsburgh
264
36
Texas
255
37
Wisconsin
250
38
Tennessee
243
39
Utah
239
40
Stanford
232
41
Gonzaga
230
42
West Virginia
229
43
Minnesota
226
44
Kansas State
224
45
Georgia Tech
213
46
Vanderbilt
204
47
LSU
198
48
San Francisco
191
49
DePaul
186
50
USC
174
51
Temple
169
52
Washington
154
53
Xavier
153
53
Iowa State
153
55
New Mexico
149
56
Houston
148
57
Providence
143
58
Mississippi State
140
58
Wichita State
140
60
Bradley
138
60
Oregon State
138
62
South Carolina
135
63
BYU
129
64
Florida State
127
65
Clemson
125
66
Oregon
123
67
Butler
121
68
Massachusetts
118
69
Saint Louis
115
69
La Salle
115
71
Baylor
113
72
Seton Hall
112
73
Western Kentucky
111
74
Boston College
110
75
Texas A&M
105
76
Dayton
98
77
California
97
78
Duquesne
95
79
Arizona State
94
80
Auburn
90
81
Holy Cross
89
82
Creighton
83
83
St. Bonaventure
82
83
Tulsa
82
85
Penn
78
86
SMU
77
87
Miami (Fla.)
75
88
George Washington
74
89
Davidson
71
90
Oklahoma City
69
91
Saint Joseph's
68
92
Georgia
66
92
San Diego State
66
94
Seattle
65
95
New Mexico State
64
96
Long Beach State
60
96
UTEP
60
98
Loyola Chicago
57
99
Virginia Tech
50
100
Jacksonville
49
100
Mississippi
49
