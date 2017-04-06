Former Calipari assistant Orlando Antigua finds new coaching home

Former University of Kentucky basketball assistant coach Orlando Antigua is back in the game.
Antigua, who was fired as head coach at South Florida in January, has been hired as an assistant coach at the University of Illinois.
Antigua will be part of a staff led by new Illini head coach Brad Underwood.
Antigua was an assistant to John Calipari for one year at Memphis and five years at UK before taking his first college head coaching job at South Florida in 2014.
Antigua was recognized as a top-flight recruiter, helping the Wildcats sign several top-ranked classes.
Antigua was fired by South Florida on Jan. 3, midway through his third season. He went 9-23 in his first season at USF, 8-25 in 2015-16 and was off to a 6-7 start in 2016-17.
In addition to the losing, Antigua’s program was investigated by the NCAA for alleged academic fraud, according to an ESPN report last summer.
Illinois athletics officials told the Chicago Tribune they thoroughly vetted Antigua before his hiring and had no concerns.
