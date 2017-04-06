CNN commentator references Kentucky basketball while discussing missile attack on Syria

A CNN commentator referred to University of Kentucky basketball while analyzing the United States’ missile strike on Syria Thursday night.
On “Anderson Cooper 360,” retired Major General James “Spider” Marks called the missile strike “not like Kentucky basketball, one and done” (see the clip below).
He really did RT @MrBrando3 This fool on CNN just compared the Syria situation to Kentucky hoops, "This isn't one and done." pic.twitter.com/qj8CRriAYH— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 7, 2017
President Donald Trump justified the missile strike Thursday as a matter of national security.
