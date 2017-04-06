UK Men's Basketball

April 6, 2017 10:47 PM

CNN commentator references Kentucky basketball while discussing missile attack on Syria

By Fernando Alfonso III

falfonso@herald-leader.com

A CNN commentator referred to University of Kentucky basketball while analyzing the United States’ missile strike on Syria Thursday night.

On “Anderson Cooper 360,” retired Major General James “Spider” Marks called the missile strike “not like Kentucky basketball, one and done” (see the clip below).

President Donald Trump justified the missile strike Thursday as a matter of national security.

Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso

UK Men's Basketball

