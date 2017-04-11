What screeners had to say about ESPN’s Calipari documentary

On Thursday, ESPN will air its long-awaited “30 for 30” documentary on Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, “One and Not Done.” Invited guests got a look at the film Monday night at a private screening at the Kentucky Theater.
John and Ellen Calipari were on hand along with a number of Kentucky players and members of the local media.
The film has been described as “an honest portrayal” of perhaps college basketball’s most polarizing figure. Some reactions to the film on Twitter include:
Got to attend the premiere of One And Not Done, the 30 For 30 about Coach Calipari. It's done very well and airs Thursday at 9 on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oLxKOXd3L7— Keith Farmer (@KeithFarmer18) April 11, 2017
ESPN 30 for 30 'really hard to watch' for Calipari https://t.co/QrhCRBON7N— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) April 11, 2017
The new 30 for 30 on Calipari is awesome. pic.twitter.com/eJPOXZh8sw— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) April 11, 2017
You're going to love the John Calipari 30 for 30.— Clayton Abernathy (@ClaySTV1) April 11, 2017
I’ve seen the Calipari “30 for 30” and it’s so good it will make even his haters think twice: https://t.co/PYoTO07hGa— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) April 7, 2017
Just finished watching screening of espn 30/30 on John Calipari. REALLY GOOD!! ALWAYS DARED TO BE GREAT!!— Rod Strickland (@rod_strickland) April 3, 2017
John Calipari addresses the crowd following the premiere of his upcoming @espn 30for30 #OneAndNotDone Spoiler Alert: It's really good! pic.twitter.com/MXlaxZv0Oj— Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) April 11, 2017
At ESPN 30 for 30 preview, audience enjoys ‘honest portrayal’ of Calipari https://t.co/wqVvwbWOhH— Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) April 11, 2017
You know you've made quite an impact on the game when @espn makes you a @30for30 mid-career. Thanks for the sneak peek, @UKCoachCalipari pic.twitter.com/2H1PnNPja9— Mark Krebs Jr. (@MarkKrebsJr) April 11, 2017
Saw ESPN's @30for30 on Coach Cal tonight at the Kentucky Theater. An honest look at our amazing coach. #BBN will love it! #OneAndNotDone pic.twitter.com/tnFDVlC5Ld— Jennifer Palumbo (@JenNimePalumbo) April 11, 2017
Coach Cal on stage after the screening of his 30 for 30. You're going to want to watch this on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/5hGeIXbGjv— Jonathan Dunn (@jdunnLEX18) April 11, 2017
Thursday
“One and Not Done”
What: ESPN Films “30 for 30” documentary on the coaching career of UK’s John Calipari
When: 9 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Comments