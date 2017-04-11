UK Men's Basketball

April 11, 2017 11:18 AM

What screeners had to say about ESPN’s Calipari documentary

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

On Thursday, ESPN will air its long-awaited “30 for 30” documentary on Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, “One and Not Done.” Invited guests got a look at the film Monday night at a private screening at the Kentucky Theater.

John and Ellen Calipari were on hand along with a number of Kentucky players and members of the local media.

The film has been described as “an honest portrayal” of perhaps college basketball’s most polarizing figure. Some reactions to the film on Twitter include:

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere

Thursday

“One and Not Done”

What: ESPN Films “30 for 30” documentary on the coaching career of UK’s John Calipari

When: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

ESPN 30 for 30 'really hard to watch' for Calipari

View more video

Sports Videos