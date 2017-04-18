Five-star recruit Kevin Knox sets meetings with Calipari, others this week

Kevin Knox, one of the top uncommitted basketball recruits in the class of 2017, will meet with UK Coach John Calipari on Tuesday night.
Knox’s father sent the Herald-Leader a schedule of in-home visits Tuesday morning that included meetings with Florida State and UK coaches on Tuesday night, followed by meetings with Missouri and Duke coaches on Wednesday night.
North Carolina is the fifth school on Knox’s list of finalists, and the 6-foot-9 small forward from Tampa, Fla., has visited Chapel Hill several times over the past few months. There was no immediate word on an in-home visit with the Tar Heels for this week.
UK’s visit with Knox is set for 8-9:15 p.m., Tuesday. Calipari is also planning to visit class of 2018 point guard Immanuel Quickley in Maryland on Tuesday.
Recruiting analysts haven’t given Kentucky much of a chance in Knox’s recruitment in recent weeks, but Calipari clearly isn’t ready to give up the pursuit of a player with his talent. Knox averaged 28.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game this past season and has developed into a dangerous three-point shooter. Scout.com ranks him as the No. 7 overall player in the class of 2017.
Duke and UNC have been seen as co-favorites for Knox recently, and Missouri jumped into the picture last month with the hiring of Coach Cuonzo Martin and a commitment from Michael Porter Jr., the No. 1 player in the 2017 class. Mizzou hosted Knox for an official visit earlier this month.
He’s expected to announce his college decision in the next 2-3 weeks.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Comments