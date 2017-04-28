Updates on UK basketball recruits from Friday night’s Nike games in Indy

It’s the second weekend of the live recruiting period for college basketball, and the Herald-Leader will be providing coverage from the Nike and Under Armour games in the Indianapolis area.
The first stop Friday night will be the Nike EYBL circuit, which features five-star UK targets such as Marvin Bagley, Cameron Reddish, Javonte Smart and RJ Barrett.
Check this page starting at around 6:30 p.m. Friday for updates on how the players are playing, what they’re saying about UK, and which college coaches are in attendance.
Friday night’s games will be played until about midnight, so check out this page throughout the night for fresh updates on the Wildcats’ top recruiting targets.
