NBA’s official Combine list includes four Kentucky players

Four Kentucky players are among the 67 players expected to participate in the NBA Combine next week in Chicago.
Bam Adebayo, Isaiah Briscoe, Hamidou Diallo and De’Aaron Fox were on a list of invitees released by the NBA on Friday.
Others on the list include Donovan Mitchell of Louisville and three players from the Southeastern Conference: Sindarius Thornwell and PJ Dozier of South Carolina, plus Devin Robinson of Florida.
The Combine will be held Tuesday through May 14 in Chicago.
NCAA rules require players to withdraw their names from the NBA Draft by May 24 or forfeit remaining eligibility.
Two other UK players either were not invited to participate in the Combine or chose not to participate. The two are Isaac Humphries and Malik Monk. Monk is widely considered a lottery pick in the June 22 NBA Draft, and therefore is presumed to have less incentive to participate in the Combine.
