Ex-Cat Erik Daniels to become assistant coach for girls’ team in Lexington

Erik Daniels, who used guile and an adherence to fundamentals to become a 1,000-point scorer for Kentucky, will now impart his basketball wisdom to the players on the Bryan Station High School girls’ team.
Daniels is one of the assistant coaches on a new staff that will be officially introduced at a news conference Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Bryan Station.
New head coach Brian Hall sees Daniels contributing in multiple ways.
“First of all, he’s a first-class individual,” Hall said Saturday. “. . . He’s the type of guy who’s going to be a great model for the kids. He’s someone who’s willing to work really hard. A lot of times, kids don’t always realize that people who are real exceptional athletes or musicians or whatever field, it’s not just about showing up. It’s about hard work and repetition.”
Daniels, a native of Cincinnati, scored 1,053 points in a UK career that spanned the 2000-01 season through 2003-04. In that time, Kentucky had a record of 105-29 and played in four NCAA tournaments.
Though undersized for a center (6-foot-8, 214 pounds), Daniels teamed with forward Chuck Hayes to give UK a productive front line.
Daniels, whose throwback style included an occasional arm fake, averaged 8.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in his Kentucky career. His play seemed based on a one-for-all selflessness.
Hall, who played basketball and baseball for Alice Lloyd College (class of 1992), said he and Daniels share an admiration for former UK coach Tubby Smith.
“From our original meeting, (Daniels) was like someone I’ve known for 20 years,” Hall said.
Other members of the Bryan Station coaching staff to be introduced Tuesday are former UK women’s player Nastassia Alcius and former University of the Cumberlands player Ashley Mullins.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Comments