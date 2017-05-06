Surprise! Five-star basketball recruit Kevin Knox commits to Kentucky

2:21 No. 1 point guard talks about interest from UK, hometown LSU Pause

0:49 Veterinarian on Thunder Snow

8:56 John Clay and Ben Roberts handicap Kentucky Derby 143

1:54 Travis Tritt dishes on biggest bet he's seen at the Derby, sings one of his hits

0:57 121 years of history could be snapped if the favorite wins the Kentucky Derby

0:46 'I don't like twists; it's the national anthem'

2:13 Jeff Bridges is normally a Tito's guy, but he's going to try the mint julep

2:17 A 'shock to the city'

1:19 Eddie Montgomery: I'm going to drink, she gets to pick the bets