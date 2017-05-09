Tickets on sale Saturday for 3-on-3 games, NBA style, in Rupp

Tickets go on sale Saturday for the Big3 professional basketball league games scheduled for this summer in Rupp Arena.
The new three-on-three league, which debuts June 25, will stop in Rupp Arena for four games on Aug. 6.
Such former NBA players as Allen Iverson, Jermaine O’Neal and Chauncey Billups are expected to play in the games.
Coaches include Hall of Famers Julius Erving, George Gervin, Rick Barry and Clyde Drexler, plus former NBA enforcers Charles Oakley and Rick Mahorn.
The three-on-three league will play in 10 sites over 10 weeks this summer. Rupp Arena is the only college home court on the schedule.
Other cities playing host to the league are Brooklyn (June 25), Charlotte (July 2), Tulsa (July 9), Philadelphia (July 16), Nashville (July 23), Dallas (July 30) and Los Angeles (Aug. 13).
After first-round playoff games in Seattle (Aug. 20), championship and third-place games will be played in Las Vegas (Aug. 26).
Tickets for any of the sites will be available at Ticketmaster.com beginning Saturday. Ticket prices for the games in Rupp Arena will range from $25 to $375.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Comments