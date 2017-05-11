Next Cats basketball recruiting: New info on UK’s top targets for the class of 2018

Though he’s still waiting on the decisions of Hamidou Diallo, Mohamed Bamba and Cameron Johnson to see what next season’s UK basketball roster will look like, Coach John Calipari has spent much of the past few weeks getting better acquainted with the top prospects in the recruiting class of 2018.
Calipari has been all over the country for in-home and in-school visits with some of his top targets in next year’s class, and he’s seen most of them play on the Nike, Adidas and Under Armour circuits in recent weeks.
The Herald-Leader has been closely following the recruitments of those players, and the information gathered over the past few weeks has been collected on the Next Cats recruiting page for UK’s top 2018 targets.
The 2018 recruiting page is now updated to include the latest recruiting buzz, rankings and bio information on 15 targets for 2018, and the best, most recent video highlights are also available for each of those players.
Prospects such as Marvin Bagley, Romeo Langford, Zion Williamson and Cameron Reddish have new profiles. Other, newer UK targets like Bol Bol — the son of former NBA player Manute Bol — have been added to the 2018 page.
Check out the updated Next Cats page here and be sure to visit it throughout the summer as more information becomes available on the Wildcats’ top recruiting targets for next year’s class.
