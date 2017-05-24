Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams talks to players during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami won 65-49.
UK Men's Basketball

May 24, 2017 2:37 PM

Kentucky basketball to host Virginia Tech on Dec. 16

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

Kentucky men’s basketball will host Virginia Tech as part of its non-conference schedule this season.

UK will play the Hokies on Dec. 16 in Rupp Arena.

The meeting will be the first between the two programs since 1996, when the Cats beat Virginia Tech 84-60 in the NCAA Tournament. The agreement is only for the upcoming season.

Kentucky owns a 3-1 all-time edge over Virginia Tech. UK has hosted the Hokies twice before, splitting the two games, but neither were in Rupp Arena.

Virginia Tech, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, went 22-11 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Buzz Williams, in his third season in Blacksburg, Va., is expected to return six of his top eight scorers. None averaged more than eight points per game.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @ItSaysHere

UK’s non-conference schedule

Dates announced so far for the 2017-08 season:

Nov. 14 vs. Kansas (Champions Classic), Chicago, United Center

Dec. 2 vs. Harvard, Rupp Arena

Dec. 9 vs. Monmouth (Citi Double Cash Classic), New York, Madison Square Garden

Dec. 16 vs. Virginia Tech, Rupp Arena

Dec. 23 vs. UCLA (CBS Sports Classic), New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

  Comments  

