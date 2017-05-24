Kentucky basketball to host Virginia Tech on Dec. 16

Kentucky men’s basketball will host Virginia Tech as part of its non-conference schedule this season.
UK will play the Hokies on Dec. 16 in Rupp Arena.
The meeting will be the first between the two programs since 1996, when the Cats beat Virginia Tech 84-60 in the NCAA Tournament. The agreement is only for the upcoming season.
Kentucky owns a 3-1 all-time edge over Virginia Tech. UK has hosted the Hokies twice before, splitting the two games, but neither were in Rupp Arena.
Virginia Tech, a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, went 22-11 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament.
Coach Buzz Williams, in his third season in Blacksburg, Va., is expected to return six of his top eight scorers. None averaged more than eight points per game.
UK’s non-conference schedule
Dates announced so far for the 2017-08 season:
Nov. 14 vs. Kansas (Champions Classic), Chicago, United Center
Dec. 2 vs. Harvard, Rupp Arena
Dec. 9 vs. Monmouth (Citi Double Cash Classic), New York, Madison Square Garden
Dec. 16 vs. Virginia Tech, Rupp Arena
Dec. 23 vs. UCLA (CBS Sports Classic), New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
