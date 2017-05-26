Cynthiana planning 35-foot tribute to Joe B. Hall this summer

A year after the “Walking Dead” mural in downtown Cynthiana became a centerpiece for the town, the Cynthiana Arts Council is planning to paint two more murals this summer, one honoring a former Kentucky basketball coach.
The first of two scheduled murals will be of Joe B. Hall, who is originally from Cynthiana. Hall took the Cats to three Final Fours when he coached at UK, including winning the national championship in 1978.
“We have a lot of history with him (Hall) here so we kind of wanted to honor him in the best way that we could,” said Tammi Clifford, who sits on the CAC.
The mural is not expected to be started until July 20, and it will take three to four days to complete, according to Clifford.
Sergio Odeith, a Portuguese artist who painted the Walking Dead mural last summer, will be the artist for the Joe B. Hall mural.
The mural will be located on 128 S. Main St. in Cynthiana and will take up the entire wall on the Masonic Lodge Building diagonal of Joe B. Hall Court. The wall is 30 feet wide and 35 feet tall.
“When you’re coming in from Grant County or Falmouth, you’re going to be able to see it right there,” Clifford said. “It’s (the mural) back from when he was coaching back in the day.”
After the mural is completed, there will be a party unveiling the masterpiece, which Hall plans to attend. The mural party is set for July 26, but is tentative to the finishing of the mural.
Last summer’s “Walking Dead” mural brought increased tourism to the small Kentucky town, and the Joe B. hall mural is expected to do the same.
Cynthiana residents are big fans of last summer’s artwork, and another mural honoring one of UK’s all-time great coaches has the community buzzing again
“They’re pretty excited, everybody here — locally everybody knows Joe B. (Hall) and are big fans of him and his family,” Clifford said.
The second mural this summer will highlight Kentucky’s bourbon history, featuring four Cynthiana Distillery whiskey bottles. That mural will be located on the side of Licking Valley Laser Works building on Walnut Street.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise funds for both murals, and the CAC hopes to raise $12,000 to cover various expenses. The money will go to airfare, room stay, mural fees and other costs associated with the murals and the artist.
