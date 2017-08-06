New Next Cats player pages for UK’s top basketball targets in the 2018 recruiting class

John Calipari is still looking for his first commitment for the recruiting class of 2018, and he’s already extended scholarship offers to nine players from that group that he’d like to see as future Kentucky Wildcats.
The Herald-Leader’s Next Cats recruiting page has been updated with new player pages for all nine of those prospects: Marvin Bagley, R.J. Barrett, Bol Bol, Darius Garland, Quentin Grimes, Romeo Langford, Immanuel Quickley, Cameron Reddish and Zion Williamson.
Each of those five-star players has his own Next Cats page with bio information, the latest on that player’s recruitment, the newest highlight videos, updated recruiting rankings, summer basketball statistics and more.
All nine of the new Next Cats player pages also includes a link to the UK target’s 247Sports Crystal Ball page, which has the latest predictions on that prospect’s recruitment.
The player pages will be updated throughout the recruiting cycle as new information — such as official visit dates and trimmed school lists — becomes available. Any other prospects from the 2018 class who receive scholarship offers from Kentucky moving forward will also get their own Next Cats player page.
The current pages also include the latest information on when each of UK’s targets expects to make a college decision. Five-star point guard Immanuel Quickley currently has the clearest timetable — he’s expected to announce a decision next month — and he appears to be the most likely candidate to be UK’s first commitment for the 2018 class, though things can change quickly in recruiting.
The player pages for UK’s class of 2017 recruits — now entering their freshman year with the Wildcats — can still be found on the Next Cats blog. Information on class of 2018 targets without UK offers and early Wildcats targets for the class of 2019 are also available on the Next Cats website.
As always, be sure to visit the Next Cats homepage for regular updates on Calipari’s top recruiting targets.
Ben Roberts: 859-231-3216, @BenRobertsHL
Comments