Tickets go on sale this week for UK’s alumni charity basketball game

Kentucky basketball will stage what amounts to not one, but two homecoming games in Rupp Arena on Aug. 25. All proceeds from this annual event, which is expanding from one to two games this year, go to charity, UK said.
Former legends of the program will play in one game followed by a game featuring teams with current pro players with ties to UK.
The Legends Game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., will include such former UK players as Derek Anderson, Keith Bogans, Joe Crawford, Tony Delk, Kevin Grevey, Kyle Macy and Kenny Walker, UK said in a news release.
The UK Alumni Charity Game, which will feature current pro players, is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Ticket prices vary from $500 for a courtside seat to $100 (“premium lower level”), $50 (lower level sideline), $25 (lower level), $10 (premium upper level) and $5 (upper level). All seats are reserved.
Tickets will be available at the Rupp Arena box office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. There is a limit of eight tickets per person. You must be 16 years old to buy a ticket. Children two years old and younger will get in for free.
Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Comments