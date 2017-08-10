Planning to camp out for Big Blue Madness tickets? It could be a tight fit.

Tickets for this year’s Big Blue Madness will be distributed beginning at 10 p.m. on Sept. 29, Kentucky athletics announced Thursday. The tickets will be available at Memorial Coliseum and via Ticketmaster.com.
UK asked those fans wishing to camp out for Madness tickets to not begin setting up until 5 a.m. on Sept. 27.
Madness is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Rupp Arena. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
Because of construction on campus, space is limited for fans wishing to camp out. UK asked fans to consider skipping the tradition and get Madness tickets via Ticketmaster.com this year.
