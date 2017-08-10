Luke Tompkins, left and Robert Lockhart set up their tent outside Memorial Coliseum to await distribution of tickets for Big Blue Madness.
Luke Tompkins, left and Robert Lockhart set up their tent outside Memorial Coliseum to await distribution of tickets for Big Blue Madness. Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com
Luke Tompkins, left and Robert Lockhart set up their tent outside Memorial Coliseum to await distribution of tickets for Big Blue Madness. Pablo Alcala palcala@herald-leader.com

UK Men's Basketball

Planning to camp out for Big Blue Madness tickets? It could be a tight fit.

Herald-Leader Staff Report

August 10, 2017 2:03 PM

Tickets for this year’s Big Blue Madness will be distributed beginning at 10 p.m. on Sept. 29, Kentucky athletics announced Thursday. The tickets will be available at Memorial Coliseum and via Ticketmaster.com.

UK asked those fans wishing to camp out for Madness tickets to not begin setting up until 5 a.m. on Sept. 27.

Madness is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Rupp Arena. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

Because of construction on campus, space is limited for fans wishing to camp out. UK asked fans to consider skipping the tradition and get Madness tickets via Ticketmaster.com this year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp

Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp 0:44

Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk interact with kids at UK basketball camp
Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk on life after finishing UK basketball 1:58

Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk on life after finishing UK basketball
Former UK basketball players on life after leaving team 1:43

Former UK basketball players on life after leaving team

View More Video