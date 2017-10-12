Live updates from Kentucky basketball media day

Follow along live Thursday afternoon as Herald-Leader writers Jerry Tipton, John Clay, Mark Story and Ben Roberts provide live coverage from the University of Kentucky’s men’s basketball media day.
Media day activities were scheduled to begin around 1 p.m. with head coach John Calipari’s opening address.
You can scroll down to read live updates on Twitter.
Scroll down below that to watch Calipari’s news conference.
Also, watch for photos, video interviews, commentary and analysis throughout the day and on into this evening on Kentucky.com, KentuckySports.com and Facebook.com/KentuckySports.
Here are some additional links to get you set for media day and UK’s Big Blue Madness on Friday night:
▪ This edition of Big Blue Madness will be one of Calipari’s biggest recruiting events yet
▪ Complete history of every Big Blue Madness recruiting visitor in the Calipari era
▪ UK pays Coach Cal $7.75 million a year. Here’s how he makes even more.
▪ Threat of more bombshells hangs over start of college basketball season
▪ ICYMI: All the 2017-18 UK player features in one place
