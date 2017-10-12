More Videos

2:01 'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president

1:12 'This is a media day not coach day.' Watch the exchange from UK media day.

1:58 Tai Wynyard notes differences in New Zealand and US basketball playing

1:47 PJ Washington's parents instilled basketball into his life

1:56 Dillon Pulliam's 1-on-1 games against taller little brother 'pretty competitive'

2:00 UK's Jarred Vanderbilt sees advantages in being left-handed

1:37 Nick Richards switches from playing soccer to playing basketball

1:59 Kevin Knox on giving up football: My dream was to make it to the NBA

1:21 Brad Calipari says Kentucky provides best opportunity to get better

1:54 Gilgeous-Alexander: Coach Cal told me truth about how brutal this process would be

1:53 Wenyen Gabriel on boxing for training: Basketball is almost like a fight, too

2:11 Jonny David keeps list on his phone of the many locations around the world he's visited