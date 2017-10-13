The Rupp Arena scoreboard was lit up Friday afternoon in preparation for Friday night’s Big Blue Madness celebration.
UK Men's Basketball

Live updates from Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness

Herald-Leader Staff Report

October 13, 2017 5:38 PM

Follow along live Friday night as Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts provide live updates from Rupp Arena, where the University of Kentucky is conducting its annual Big Blue Madness celebration of the opening of basketball practice for its men’s and women’s teams.

A sold out Rupp Arena crowd will be treated to introductions of both teams, practice drills, videos and more. The event was to be televised live on the SEC Network starting at 7 p.m. and is available on WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app. CWKYT-5 in Lexington was showing a pre-Madness special that began at 5:30 p.m.

Here are some links to stories about Madness, media day, UK recruiting and more to get you set for the Wildcats’ opening-night party.

This edition of Big Blue Madness will be one of Calipari’s biggest recruiting events yet

Complete history of every Big Blue Madness recruiting visitor in the Calipari era

How much success has Calipari had with the elite recruits who visit Big Blue Madness?

Kentucky men's basketball players have their say at Media Day

Something new for Cal’s Cats: A ‘quarterback battle’ to be UK’s starting point guard

  • 'Let's be fair with the kids.' Calipari responds to statement from NCAA president

    UK basketball coach John Calipari gives his response to NCAA president Mark Emmert’s statement about forming a Commission on College Basketball in response to recent federal investigations in college basketball.

