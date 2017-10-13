Live updates from Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness

Follow along live Friday night as Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts provide live updates from Rupp Arena, where the University of Kentucky is conducting its annual Big Blue Madness celebration of the opening of basketball practice for its men’s and women’s teams.
A sold out Rupp Arena crowd will be treated to introductions of both teams, practice drills, videos and more. The event was to be televised live on the SEC Network starting at 7 p.m. and is available on WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app. CWKYT-5 in Lexington was showing a pre-Madness special that began at 5:30 p.m.
Here are some links to stories about Madness, media day, UK recruiting and more to get you set for the Wildcats’ opening-night party.
