Where to watch, how to follow Friday night’s UK Blue-White Game

How to follow Friday night’s University of Kentucky basketball Blue-White Game in Rupp Arena:
The intra-squad scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets remain available for the upper deck at Ticketmaster.com.
TELEVISION
Network: SEC Network
Where to find SEC Network:
▪ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.
▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.
▪ DirecTV: Channel 611
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt
INTERNET
Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, postgame video and more after the Blue-White Game is over.
Live video of the scrimmage: WatchESPN
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
KENTUCKY BASKETBALL ROSTER 2017-18
No
Player
Pos.
Class
Ht.
Hometown
0
Quade Green
G
Fr.
6-0
Philadelphia, Pa.
1
Sacha Killeya-Jones
F
So.
6-10
Chapel Hill, N.C.
2
Jarred Vanderbilt
F
Fr.
6-9
Houston, Texas
3
Hamidou Diallo
G
Fr.
6-5
Queens, N.Y.
4
Nick Richards
F
Fr.
6-11
Kingston, Jamaica
5
Kevin Knox
F
Fr.
6-9
Tampa, Fla.
10
Jonny David
G
Jr.
6-2
Pittsburgh, Pa.
12
Brad Calipari
G
So.
6-0
Franklin Lakes, N.J.
13
Jemarl Baker
G
Fr.
6-4
Menifee, Calif.
14
Tai Wynyard
F
So.
6-10
Auckland, New Zealand
22
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
G
Fr.
6-6
Hamilton, Canada
25
PJ Washington
F
Fr.
6-7
Dallas, Texas
30
Dillon Pulliam
G
Jr.
6-3
Cynthiana, Ky.
32
Wenyen Gabriel
F
So.
6-9
Manchester, N.H.
