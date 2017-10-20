Kentucky forward Sacha Killeya-Jones (1) drove to the basket against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22) during Big Blue Madness in Rupp Arena last Friday.
UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Friday night’s UK Blue-White Game

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

October 20, 2017 3:15 PM

How to follow Friday night’s University of Kentucky basketball Blue-White Game in Rupp Arena:

The intra-squad scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets remain available for the upper deck at Ticketmaster.com.

TELEVISION　

Network: SEC Network　　

Where to find SEC Network:　

▪ Spectrum: Depending on your individual channel lineup, the SEC Network is at 76/796/77, 516/517/518 or 79/417/80. Those listings are for standard definition, high definition and alternate stations, respectively.　　

▪ DISH Network: Channel 404 with the Hopper digital box or on channels 408, 596 and 597 depending on equipment.　

▪ DirecTV: Channel 611　

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt

INTERNET　

Twitter: Follow live updates from Herald-Leader staff writers Jerry Tipton and Ben Roberts on Kentucky.com. Stay with Kentucky.com for photos, postgame video and more after the Blue-White Game is over.　

Live video of the scrimmage: WatchESPN　

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

Jared Peck: 859-231-1333, @JPSaysHere

KENTUCKY BASKETBALL ROSTER 2017-18

No

Player

Pos.

Class

Ht.

Hometown

0

Quade Green

G

Fr.

6-0

Philadelphia, Pa.

1

Sacha Killeya-Jones

F

So.

6-10

Chapel Hill, N.C.

2

Jarred Vanderbilt

F

Fr.

6-9

Houston, Texas

3

Hamidou Diallo

G

Fr.

6-5

Queens, N.Y.

4

Nick Richards

F

Fr.

6-11

Kingston, Jamaica

5

Kevin Knox

F

Fr.

6-9

Tampa, Fla.

10

Jonny David

G

Jr.

6-2

Pittsburgh, Pa.

12

Brad Calipari

G

So.

6-0

Franklin Lakes, N.J.

13

Jemarl Baker

G

Fr.

6-4

Menifee, Calif.

14

Tai Wynyard

F

So.

6-10

Auckland, New Zealand

22

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

G

Fr.

6-6

Hamilton, Canada

25

PJ Washington

F

Fr.

6-7

Dallas, Texas

30

Dillon Pulliam

G

Jr.

6-3

Cynthiana, Ky.

32

Wenyen Gabriel

F

So.

6-9

Manchester, N.H.

